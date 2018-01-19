Memphis mother and bobsledder heading to Olympics

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - She is the first African-American mom and female bobsledder heading to the Olympics. Memphian Sable Otey has practiced for years as a professional athlete.

Otey said she has always dreamed of going to the Olympics as a track athlete, but instead followed her husband who was in the U.S. Navy. Three years ago, she got another chance to try to compete.

"They sent us an email, and they said, 'Welcome to the United States Federation. You have been cordially invited to push camp.' Push camp is designed to try it out and see if we actually like to push things," said Otey.

Her sights were still set on the Olympics, instead of this track, she would be on this track as a bobsledder. Her position is in the back as the brakeman.

"So I'm the engine of the sled, only thing I have control over is how fast I start the sled. I don't have any control over driving down the track," said Otey.

She has been practicing for years in anticipation of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In fact, she works out 6 days a week, for a minimum of 4 hours a day.

She said her work-outs will not go unnoticed even though her team did not qualify for this years Olympics.

"The third sled didn't qualify by 16/10th's, that's literally like a stride or a step or lean like you're running in track that's literally how close it was," said Otey.

She said this year’s Winter Olympics just wasn't meant to be.

"We have to push through those moments. We have to find deep down inside no matter what has come our way, everything is working together for our successes," said Otey.

She often works out with her son Amare. She is now focused on the 2022 Olympics saying a dream only comes true, for those willing to put in the work.

Otey is also a P.E. Teacher at Lawrence Elementary.

She is planning to go to South Korea to support her teammates.

If you are interested in helping her in her journey, click here.



