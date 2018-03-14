10 places to save money on contact lenses

If you have vision issues, you know that glasses and contact lenses are an expense you can’t do without. But that doesn’t mean you have to pay top dollar to see well!
Contact lenses are seen by some as a product that supplements eyeglasses, but that’s far from the case for many people. Millions of Americans use contacts as their primary eye wear. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention show that the average age of the contact lens wearer in the United States is 31 years old.
Here are some of the cheapest contact lens prices
With contact lens use so prevalent, finding affordable pairs has become a priority. Many eye doctors make big money charging clients for eye exams and then selling them the necessary correcting eye wear — but what if you could save money?
We’ve told you how to get cheap eyeglasses, now here are some places we’ve found that offer some of the cheapest contact lenses prices. As always, money expert Clark Howard recommends shopping around to get the best deal for your particular needs!
- Lenses.com: This site features an online vision test and guaranteed refund if you’re not satisfied with your purchase
- Coastal.com: Sign up via email and get 20% off contacts + free shipping
- DiscountContactLenses.com: Get six- or 12-month supplies of all the top brands
- 1800contacts.com: This site features an online exam, customer service and live chat
- ContactLensKing.com: A $10 refer-a-friend feature could put money back in your pocket
- PScontacts.com: This site has a price-match guarantee and free shipping on orders of $89 or more
- Costco: The retailer has great prices on contacts and said it has lowered prices on its single vision lenses by 16%
- Walmart.com: The store offers free shipping on all contact lenses
- HubbleContacts.com: This $30 subscription service gets you 15 pairs of contacts for free in the initial month
- AmericasBest.com: Join their Eyecare Club and get Sofmed 55 contacts for as low as $13.99 a box
