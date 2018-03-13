0 8 ways to save money at Cost Plus World Market

If you like every shopping trip to feel like you’re on a treasure hunt in one of the world’s coolest bazaars, you’ve got to check out Cost Plus World Market.

After getting its start on a San Francisco pier in the late 1950s, Cost Plus has today grown to include 259 stores across the country.

How to save money at Cost Plus World Market



Shopping at Cost Plus is an act of savings in itself. That’s because the store is similar to Costco in that it has very low markup costs.

The Cost Plus business model is built on selling its wares at cost plus an additional 10%.

That’s how the store got its name!

Check the “Sold As Is!” section

Typically located near the front of the store, this section features unique furnishings like these pictured below at substantial markdowns.

We’re talking around 50% off the ticketed price!

Think of this section as the furniture equivalent of a mini “scratch and dent” store, where you can get goods that have minor surface scuffs but still are in good working condition.

But here’s one word of advice: If you see something you like, it’s best to grab it because chances are it won’t be there long!

Look for the red-and-white “While Supplies Last!” stickers

One of the things Cost Plus is known for is its selection of unique international food products.

In this case, the red-and-white “While Supplies Last!” sticker means you get 55% off the ticketed price of those tasty treats from around the world!

Check the multiple clearance racks around the store

Rather than concentrating its clearance racks in one area, Cost Plus spreads the love throughout the square-footage of its floor.

Clear signage in big white letters on a red background identify the clearance areas throughout the store.

Here’s a snapshot of some mark down wine we found tucked away at one location.

Look for the red “Last Chance To Save” stickers

OK, so by now we’ve established that Cost Plus World Market really likes the color red!

In the store we visited, there was a prominent display of window curtains that were priced to move.

Some of the deals we found were 40% off the last ticketed price.

For example, these ivory 96″ window curtains that didn’t sell when they were marked down to $39.99 were being offered at a last-chance price of $23.99!

Look for post-holiday deals on seasonal merchandise

Recently, we were at a competing home furnishing store and saw fancy Valentine’s Day cards for 50% off.

Cost Plus World Market had that deal beat hands down, with 90% off leftover Valentine’s Day merchandise!

Bottom line: Anytime you can hit a store after a holiday, you’re likely to score some amazing deals on seasonal merchandise that’s past its prime.

Just buy it this year at a steep discount and save it for next year!

Get a case discount on wine

If you join the free World Market Explorer Rewards Program, you can get access to special member pricing on wine and beer.

One particular deal caught our eye during a recent trip: You only need to buy six bottles to take advantage of the 30% off half case sale!

That lowered the price per bottle from nearly $12 to $8.29.

And here’s a bonus: When you sign up for the rewards program, you’ll also get a coupon for 15% off your first purchase. You’ll periodically get other rewards and coupon sent to your phone, too.

Check the discounts page online

Not really into getting coupons on your phone? Don’t worry, you can also print coupons from the Cost Plus website.

There’s a dedicated page where you can access promo codes and discounts, special offers and huge mark downs, plus additional savings with printable World Market coupons, coupon codes and free shipping.

Get 10% off if you’re a designer or decorator



If you’re in the business, just show your card or state business license and photo ID to a store manager to receive your World Market Designer Discount Card. The card gets you 10% off every time.

It’s valid in-store only and not valid on alcoholic beverages and gift cards, nor can it be combined with other coupons and offers.

