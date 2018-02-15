Clark Howard 2.15.18

Topics: Should we have an increased gas tax in this country?; The best Presidents Day deals; Criminals are hacking your cell phone SIM card – and how to protect yourself
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: Should we have an increased gas tax in this country?; The best Presidents Day deals; Criminals are hacking your cell phone SIM card – and how to protect yourself
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}