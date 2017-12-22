Apple faces lawsuit over its throttling of older iPhones

0

Days after Apple disclosed that it throttles the performance of its old devices, some iPhone users have filed a class-action lawsuit over the issue. In a highly controversial admission, Apple said this week that it slows its older devices to protect them from problems related to new iOS updates.

“Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components,” the company said in a statement.

Class-action lawsuit claims Apple’s throttling of iPhones has harmed users

The admission of performance-throttling, which has long been suspected by iPhone users, has enraged many Apple customers, who accuse the company of selfishly sabotaging their products instead of extending warranties or producing new batteries for the older devices.

Two plaintiffs from California, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas, have now brought a class-action lawsuit against Apple. The official filing was released online Thursday by CBS New York.

It claims, among other things, that Apple’s “wrongful actions directly and proximately caused the interference and loss of value to Plaintiffs and Class Members’ iPhones causing them to suffer, and continue to suffer, economic damages and other harm for which they are entitled to compensation, including: a. Replacement of old phone; b. Loss of use; c. Loss of value; d. Purchase of new batteries; e. Ascertainable losses in the form of deprivation of the value of their iPhone; f. Overpayments to Defendant for iPhones.”

