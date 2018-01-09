Follow the ‘Minute Rule' to make exercise a daily habit

0

At the start of the year, you can’t flip through the TV channels without seeing commercials for gyms, diet programs and weight loss drugs that promise to whip you into the best shape of your life.

Companies are making billions of dollars a year from people who set New Year’s resolutions that have to do with their health.

Make exercise a daily habit with the Minute Rule

If you’re trying to drop a few pounds in 2018 — or just get healthier in general — money expert Clark Howard wants you to know that it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.

In fact, Clark says the “Minute Rule” helped him lose weight as a teenager without even signing up for a gym membership.

“The first day I got out and ran one minute. The next day I ran two minutes. I ran every day, rain or shine. The next day three minutes, then four and five. Within a year, I was doing long-distance running,” Clark said.

He built up endurance and a habit one minute at a time — and his only cost was a pair of running shoes.

Years later, Clark goes to the YMCA to lift weights and uses equipment at home for cardio. He also weighs himself on a scale daily to avoid falling back into old habits that weren’t so good for his health.

If running outdoors isn’t for you, give the 7-Minute Workout app a try. It’s a free option that you can do from anywhere!

There are actually several apps and YouTube videos to choose from, but they all take you through 12 exercises in about seven minutes — think jumping jacks, push-ups, crunches, squats and planks — no fancy equipment necessary.

Many people will do the workout three times — for a total of 21 minutes — as they build up their strength over time.

For those who prefer to join a traditional gym, Clark says you should look for one that bills month-to-month. The last thing you want is to get locked in to a long-term contract.

Listen to Clark talk about his workout routine on The Clark Howard Show Podcast

