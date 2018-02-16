0 Dog food recall: Euthanasia drug found in cans of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits and more

It’s the latest in what has become a disturbingly common occurrence — another pet food maker has recalled a variety of canned dog food after a dangerous chemical was found in its food during a TV station’s investigation.

Low levels of pentobarbital found

J.M. Smucker Company is reportedly voluntarily recalling four brands of wet dog food because they were found to contain low levels of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug.

Select cans of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy are included in the recall.

Ol’ Roy is a Walmart store brand of dog food. The following was reportedly sent to Walmart customers affected by the recall:

Smuckers says the low levels of the euthanasia drug don’t pose any threat to your pet’s health. Yet the recall being undertaken “out of an abundance of caution” because certain shipments “do not meet our quality specifications.”

“The presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards. We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused,” the company notes in an email.

If you have any of the affected dog food, return it to the store with receipt for a full refund.

This latest recall follows on the heels of two others last year.

In February 2017, Evanger’s recalled some of its dog food after a euthanasia drug was found in one batch.

Two months later, Party Animal recalled two lots of its Cocolicious dog food in April 2017 after a Texas retailer said a customer brought samples of the food to a testing lab, which detected the drug.

