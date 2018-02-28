0 Here are the most & least expensive states for car insurance in 2018

Auto insurance used to be one of those bills that was generally a manageable expense that justified itself by offering you peace of mind and protection from the actions of others. While it may still be mostly manageable — and no doubt necessary — it is increasingly an expense paid with vexation.

That’s because car insurance rates are skyrocketing, particularly recently, according to a recent report from insurance search engine The Zebra. The findings, laid out in detail in the company’s State of Auto Insurance Report, reveal that auto insurance premiums have reached an all-time high and are up a whopping 20% from 2011.

There are multiple reasons for the rising rates, most of them totally out of the driver’s control. They include the expensive technology being built into vehicles these days and the higher frequency of accidents due to an increase in distracted motorists.

Whatever the reasons, though, the reality is that for the foreseeable future there is little relief for our wallets on the road ahead.

The average annual car insurance premium is $1,427, according to the report. The state with the highest rates is Michigan, the nation’s auto capital. The state with the lowest average rates? North Carolina. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of auto average insurance rates:

Alabama — $1,358

Alaska — $1,152

Arizona — $1,247

Arkansas — $1,458

California — $1,713

Colorado — $1,435

Connecticut — $1,544

Delaware — $1,700

District of Columbia — $1,464

Florida — $1,878

Georgia — $1,388

Hawaii — $1,079

Idaho — $1,018

Illinois — $1,120

Indiana — $1,133

Iowa — $1,015

Kansas $— 1,427

Kentucky — $2,050

Louisiana — $2,225

Maine — $927

Maryland — $1,240

Massachusetts — $1,201

Michigan — $2,610

Minnesota — $1,258

Mississippi — $1,800

Missouri — $1,334

Montana — $1,615

Nebraska — $1,184

Nevada — $1,802

New Hampshire — $1,083

New Jersey — $1,679

New Mexico — $1,331

New York — $1,582

North Carolina — $865

North Dakota — $1,230

Ohio — $1,037

Oklahoma — $1,542

Oregon — $1,377

Pennsylvania — $1,433

Rhode Island — $2,004

South Carolina — $1,361

South Dakota — $1,268

Tennessee — $1,315

Texas — $1,810

Utah — $1,112

Vermont — $1,027

Virginia — $901

Washington — $1,160

West Virginia — $1,378

Wisconsin — $1,040

Wyoming — $1,338

These numbers constitute a convergence of several factors that modern motorists face, according to Adam Lyons, founder and executive chairman at The Zebra.

“Insurance companies leverage thousands of data points to determine car insurance rates – things like your age, driving record, and even your credit score,” Lyons says in a summary of the report. “Today, we’re also seeing extraordinary forces like overnight tech innovation and devastating natural disasters impacting rates.”

The Clark-approved way of finding affordable car insurance

Money expert Clark Howard says affordable insurance is out there— but it takes a lot of work to find it. Instead of using the internet, you may have to pick up the phone. “Comparison sites are really just lead generation services,” Clark says. “You have to shop individually with different insurers [by] calling them all.”

For more information on this, see how to shop for car insurance.

