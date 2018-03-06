Just announced: Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery to Atlanta and San Francisco

Amazon is expanding its grocery delivery service from Whole Foods Market to two additional cities: Atlanta and San Francisco.
Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other items from Whole Foods, which was acquired by Amazon in August 2017.
Clark.com first told you about this service when it launched last month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach.
Amazon expands grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market
RELATED: This new Amazon scam is coming after your money!
“We’re happy to bring our customers in San Francisco and Atlanta the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”
Delivery from Whole Foods through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit PrimeNow.com to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.
Prime members will receive two-hour delivery for free on orders over $35, Amazon said.
If you’re not a Prime member already, a membership costs $99 per year or $12.99 per month. There’s a 30-day free trial to let you test out all the perks, including two-day shipping on millions of items.
RELATED: 3 money-saving Amazon Prime perks you need to know about right now
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}