Just announced: Major supermarket chain closing 94 stores in 7 states

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is shutting down nearly 100 grocery stores.
In a news release, the company announced a restructuring plan that will include the closure of 94 underperforming supermarkets, leaving the company with 582 stores.
Retail alert: 94 Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo and other grocery stores closing
The affected stores are in seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Many of the impacted locations are Winn-Dixie stores, but Southeastern Grocers is also the parent company of Harveys, Fresco and Bi-Lo. Some of those stores are included on this list.
Here are the 94 supermarkets that are closing:
Southeastern Grocers said on its website that it has chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement to reduce its debt. It hopes to emerge from the process within 90 days.
“The story for our company and for our iconic, heritage banners is still being written. As part of this transformational process, our three-year plan will create stunning, remodeled stores in a significant portion of our footprint. This revitalization will also provide our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve.”
Clark.com has reported extensively on the grocery store price wars. Money expert Clark Howard says some midsize supermarket chains are struggling to survive as they cut prices to keep up with the competition.
RELATED: These major retailers are closing stores in 2018
