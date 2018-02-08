New Prime perk: Amazon launches free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods

Amazon has just announced a new benefit for some Prime customers: free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market.
Prime members in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach can now shop through Prime Now for fresh produce, meat, seafood, everyday staples and other items from Whole Foods.
In a news release, Amazon said it plans to expand this service across the U.S. throughout the year.
RELATED: Clark’s top 5 retailers to watch in 2018
Amazon starts grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market
Prime members will receive two-hour delivery for free and delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more. Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m daily.
“We’re happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”
When Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market in August, the retailer immediately cut prices on best-selling grocery items and promised to make “high-quality, natural and organic food affordable for everyone.”
After a free 30-day trial, an Amazon Prime membership costs $99 per year or $12.99 per month.
More stories about Amazon you may like:
- The secret Amazon Prime perk you probably don’t know about
- Amazon delivery late again? Use this sample email to request compensation
- How Amazon Prime members can get lots of samples for practically free!
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}