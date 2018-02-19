Retail alert: Major supermarket chain reportedly plans to close 200 stores

Some midsize supermarket chains are struggling to survive as they cut prices to keep up with the competition.
In the past year alone, Amazon purchased Whole Foods, Lidl entered the U.S., Aldi announced expansion plans and stores like Walmart and Kroger aggressively cut prices.
Here are just a few of the headlines we’ve been following at Clark.com:
- 10 things that are cheaper at Whole Foods today, thanks to Amazon
- Aldi plans to open 900 new stores in next 5 years
- Here’s how much cheaper Walmart is for groceries vs. the competition
Now, Bloomberg reports that Bi-Lo LLC, the owner of the Winn-Dixie chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as March and close as many as 200 stores.
Meanwhile, Reuters puts the number at around 100 stores, according to sources familiar with the matter.
According to Bloomberg, Bi-Lo is laboring under more than $1 billion in debt following its 2005 buyout by Lone Star Funds. Read more here.
Winn-Dixie currently operates in five states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
RELATED: Clark’s top 5 retailers to watch in 2018
