Travel e-Scapes: January 19, 2018

0

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Philadelphia

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

New Central Florida Attraction

William J. Howey, a citrus grower who purchased 60,000 acres in Lake County, Florida in 1916, founded Howey-in-the-Hills and in 1925 had the 20-room, 7,200-square-foot Mediterranean Revival-style mansion built. Mr. Howey threw a party on March 6, 1927, to celebrate the dedication of the Howey Mansion with a hundred costumed performers and upwards of 15,000 attending the bash.

New owners purchased the Howey Mansion in May 2017 following 10 years of it sitting vacant and abandoned and have spent more than $1 million to restore the mansion to its original glory. They also hope to open up part of the mansion as a bed and breakfast later this year.

Visitors on mansion tours are permitted into most rooms, including one hidden under the main spiral staircase that leads to a large vault Howey is rumored to have stored liquor in during prohibition.

Howey Mansion tours in Howey-in-the-Hills (about a 40-minute drive north of Disney World) are offered Tuesdays through Saturdays at 11A or 2P, $20. Night tours will be available once a month, $30.

Best Western Incentive

Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ award-winning, best-in-class loyalty program – Best Western Rewards – has announced an exclusive limited-time offer allowing newly registered members and current base-level members to skip the wait to become an elite-level member by immediately accelerating to Gold status. Register online for the Fast Pass to Gold promotion February 1-11 to receive the level bump. To qualify, members must stay at least one night at any of Best Western’s more than 4,200 locations in more than 100 countries before April 30.

With Best Western’s Fast Pass to Gold , guests accelerating to this higher status will receive 10% bonus points on every stay, room upgrades and the choice of a complimentary thank you gift or points upon arrival.

BWR redemptions have a lower point level threshold relative to other hotel brands and free nights can be redeemed at any of Best Western hotels worldwide, with points that never expire and no blackout dates.

BWR also achieved a top-five ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-2018 Best Hotel Rewards Programs and was ranked as one of the top three Best Hotel Rewards by WalletHub in 2017.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

New Communal NYC Hotel

Located in the former George Washington Hotel, the newly opened Freehand New York features five restaurant and bars, and a custom art partnership with Bard College. The hotel concept allows for flexible group/friends accommodations with a range of room sizes and setups – from standard kings and queens to bunk rooms that accommodate groups of three or four people. All feature a private bathroom with bathrobes, slippers and Argan amenities and water and apples.

Rates for four sharing a bunk room start from $70 per person, per night, including fees. “Three’s Company” rooms, with a twin-sized bunk, lofted over the top of a queen bed average $90 per person, and rates for standard queen rooms start at $129 a night. Additional room types from $149 can be booked at TripAdvisor .

The mezzanine is an art- and plant-filled lounge area and is the social heart of the hotel. Adjacent is an all-day restaurant called Studio and a cozy, wood-paneled bar called The George Washington.

The cocktail bar The Broken Shaker will open on the roof in the spring with a wraparound terrace that will also be used for outdoor yoga classes.

The building, which takes up an entire length of the block between 23rd and 24th Streets on Lexington Avenue, dates back to 1928. Guests are within walking distance of Union Square, Midtown, and Flatiron. The 6-subway train is 550 feet away.

Honey Cruise

Cruise down the Hudson River this Valentine’s Day, February 14, with your loved one with Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises’ “ Harbor Lights With Your Honey Cruise .” Take in the beautiful NYC skyline on a 2-hour cruise with stunning panoramic views of midtown and lower Manhattan at sunset and after dark. Cruise under the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges with a complimentary glass of Champagne and chocolates. The cruise includes narration by Circle Line’s world-famous guides and an up-close view of the Valentine’s Day fireworks display!

An onboard cafe offers freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, snacks, hot and cold beverages, beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase. Other onboard amenities include outdoor deck space, heated indoor seating with large windows made for sightseeing, and restrooms.

The price of $99 is per couple.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

Looking for more deals?

View all current airfare offers at Clark’s Atlanta Travel Deals page or the National Travel Deals page.

Get the first word on limited seat sales. Follow us on Social:

Like Clark Smart Travel on Facebook

Follow @Clark_Travel on Twitter

Clark.com