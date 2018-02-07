Want to live comfortably? Heres how much you need to make in every state

Like millions of other Americans, you may get your bi-weekly paycheck and immediately begin to divvy it out on your routine bills: Food, then perhaps the mortgage, the electric bill, then the water bill — and on and on and on. You may wonder what people in some other cities or states are paying for the same essentials. You may even wonder from time to time if it’s cheaper “over there?” Now, you don’t have wonder.
MIT’s Living Wage Calculator shows what people in different areas of the country need to earn to live above the poverty line, meaning in comfort with a more-than-basic food budget (and perhaps a Netflix account).
Here’s what you need to earn to live comfortably in your state
When attaching a number to a person’s living wage, MIT’s calculations take into account things that federal policy makers do not, such as “childcare and health care that not only draw from one’s income, but also are determining factors in one’s ability to work and to endure the potential hardships associated with balancing employment and other aspects of everyday life,” a summary of the analysis says.
Using MIT’s figures, jobs site Zippia.com created a map showing how much you’d have to earn in each state to be making a “living wage.”
Here’s a breakdown by CNBC.com on what you need to earn in each state to live moderately on the hog contrasted with that state’s median household income:
Alabama
Living wage: $45,824
Median household income: $46,257
Alaska
Living wage: $54,400
Median household income: $76,440
Arizona
Living wage: $51,341
Median household income: $53,558
Arkansas
Living wage: $44,571
Median household income: $44,334
California
Living wage: $57,315
Median household income: $67,739
Colorado
Living wage: $53,792
Median household income: $65,685
Connecticut
Living wage: $59,502
Median household income: $73,433
Delaware
Living wage: $53,112
Median household income: $61,757
Florida
Living wage: $52,206
Median household income: $50,860
Georgia
Living wage: $47,946
Median household income: $53,559
Hawaii
Living wage: $60,700
Median household income: $74,511
Idaho
Living wage: $45,801
Median household income: $51,807
Illinois
Living wage: $52,304
Median household income: $60,960
Indiana
Living wage: $46,838
Median household income: $52,314
Iowa
Living wage: $48,882
Median household income: $56,247
Kansas
Living wage: $48,054
Median household income: $54,935
Kentucky
Living wage: $43,308
Median household income: $46,659
Louisiana
Living wage: $47,975
Median household income: $45,146
Maine
Living wage: $51,305
Median household income: $53,079
Maryland
Living wage: $58,178
Median household income: $78,945
Massachusetts
Living wage: $59,560
Median household income: $75,297
Michigan
Living wage: $48,837
Median household income: $52,492
Minnesota
Living wage: $52,115
Median household income: $65,599
Mississippi
Living wage: $46,084
Median household income: $41,754
Missouri
Living wage: $46,159
Median household income: $51,746
Montana
Living wage: $47,083
Median household income: $50,027
Nebraska
Living wage: $48,076
Median household income: $56,927
Nevada
Living wage: $52,698
Median household income: $55,180
New Hampshire
Living wage: $55,103
Median household income: $70,936
New Jersey
Living wage: $56,109
Median household income: $76,126
New Mexico
Living wage: $48,050
Median household income: $46,748
New York
Living wage: $59,128
Median household income: $62,909
North Carolina
Living wage: $49,575
Median household income: $50,584
North Dakota
Living wage: $46,814
Median household income: $60,656
Ohio
Living wage: $45,853
Median household income: $52,334
Oklahoma
Living wage: $46,613
Median household income: $49,176
Oregon
Living wage: $51,900
Median household income: $57,532
Pennsylvania
Living wage: $49,914
Median household income: $56,907
Rhode Island
Living wage: $53,240
Median household income: $60,596
South Carolina
Living wage: $46,568
Median household income: $49,501
South Dakota
Living wage: $45,410
Median household income: $54,467
Tennessee
Living wage: $46,785
Median household income: $48,547
Texas
Living wage: $48,160
Median household income: $56,565
Utah
Living wage: $47,922
Median household income: $65,977
Vermont
Living wage: $51,977
Median household income: $57,677
Virginia
Living wage: $54,264
Median household income: $68,114
Washington
Living wage: $51,271
Median household income: $67,106
West Virginia
Living wage: $44,823
Median household income: $43,385
Wisconsin
Living wage: $51,120
Median household income: $56,811
Wyoming
Living wage: $47,951
Median household income: $59,882
