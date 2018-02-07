0 Want to live comfortably? Heres how much you need to make in every state

Like millions of other Americans, you may get your bi-weekly paycheck and immediately begin to divvy it out on your routine bills: Food, then perhaps the mortgage, the electric bill, then the water bill — and on and on and on. You may wonder what people in some other cities or states are paying for the same essentials. You may even wonder from time to time if it’s cheaper “over there?” Now, you don’t have wonder.

MIT’s Living Wage Calculator shows what people in different areas of the country need to earn to live above the poverty line, meaning in comfort with a more-than-basic food budget (and perhaps a Netflix account).

Here’s what you need to earn to live comfortably in your state

When attaching a number to a person’s living wage, MIT’s calculations take into account things that federal policy makers do not, such as “childcare and health care that not only draw from one’s income, but also are determining factors in one’s ability to work and to endure the potential hardships associated with balancing employment and other aspects of everyday life,” a summary of the analysis says.

Using MIT’s figures, jobs site Zippia.com created a map showing how much you’d have to earn in each state to be making a “living wage.”

Here’s a breakdown by CNBC.com on what you need to earn in each state to live moderately on the hog contrasted with that state’s median household income:

Alabama

Living wage: $45,824

Median household income: $46,257

Alaska

Living wage: $54,400

Median household income: $76,440

Arizona

Living wage: $51,341

Median household income: $53,558

Arkansas

Living wage: $44,571

Median household income: $44,334

California

Living wage: $57,315

Median household income: $67,739

Colorado

Living wage: $53,792

Median household income: $65,685

Connecticut

Living wage: $59,502

Median household income: $73,433

Delaware

Living wage: $53,112

Median household income: $61,757

Florida

Living wage: $52,206

Median household income: $50,860

Georgia

Living wage: $47,946

Median household income: $53,559

Hawaii

Living wage: $60,700

Median household income: $74,511

Idaho

Living wage: $45,801

Median household income: $51,807

Illinois

Living wage: $52,304

Median household income: $60,960

Indiana

Living wage: $46,838

Median household income: $52,314

Iowa

Living wage: $48,882

Median household income: $56,247

Kansas

Living wage: $48,054

Median household income: $54,935

Kentucky

Living wage: $43,308

Median household income: $46,659

Louisiana

Living wage: $47,975

Median household income: $45,146

Maine

Living wage: $51,305

Median household income: $53,079

Maryland

Living wage: $58,178

Median household income: $78,945

Massachusetts

Living wage: $59,560

Median household income: $75,297

Michigan

Living wage: $48,837

Median household income: $52,492

Minnesota

Living wage: $52,115

Median household income: $65,599

Mississippi

Living wage: $46,084

Median household income: $41,754

Missouri

Living wage: $46,159

Median household income: $51,746

Montana

Living wage: $47,083

Median household income: $50,027

Nebraska

Living wage: $48,076

Median household income: $56,927

Nevada

Living wage: $52,698

Median household income: $55,180

New Hampshire

Living wage: $55,103

Median household income: $70,936

New Jersey

Living wage: $56,109

Median household income: $76,126

New Mexico

Living wage: $48,050

Median household income: $46,748

New York

Living wage: $59,128

Median household income: $62,909

North Carolina

Living wage: $49,575

Median household income: $50,584

North Dakota

Living wage: $46,814

Median household income: $60,656

Ohio

Living wage: $45,853

Median household income: $52,334

Oklahoma

Living wage: $46,613

Median household income: $49,176

Oregon

Living wage: $51,900

Median household income: $57,532

Pennsylvania

Living wage: $49,914

Median household income: $56,907

Rhode Island

Living wage: $53,240

Median household income: $60,596

South Carolina

Living wage: $46,568

Median household income: $49,501

South Dakota

Living wage: $45,410

Median household income: $54,467

Tennessee

Living wage: $46,785

Median household income: $48,547

Texas

Living wage: $48,160

Median household income: $56,565

Utah

Living wage: $47,922

Median household income: $65,977

Vermont

Living wage: $51,977

Median household income: $57,677

Virginia

Living wage: $54,264

Median household income: $68,114

Washington

Living wage: $51,271

Median household income: $67,106

West Virginia Living wage: $44,823

Median household income: $43,385 Wisconsin Living wage: $51,120

Median household income: $56,811 Wyoming Living wage: $47,951

Median household income: $59,882

