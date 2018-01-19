When is a service animal not a service animal? Delta introduces new rules March 1

0

Snakes on a plane, anyone?

Delta Air Lines has seen that movie one too many times and wants to rewrite the script!

RELATED: The best day of the week to book a cheap flight

New docs required for trained service or support animals



Beginning March 1, Delta will roll out “advance documentation requirements” for all trained service or support animals.

Owners will now be required to do the following:

For all trained service animals

Submit a signed Veterinary Health Form and/or an immunization record (current within one year of the travel date) for their animal to Delta’s Service Animal Support Desk at least 48 hours in advance of travel

For psychiatric service and emotional support animals

Submit a signed Veterinary Health Form and/or an immunization record (current within one year of the travel date) 48 hours before travel

Submit an Emotional Support/Psychiatric Service Animal Request form, which requires a letter prepared and signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional 48 hours before travel

Submit a signed Confirmation of Animal Training form to Delta’s Service Animal Support Desk at least 48 hours in advance of travel

Comfort turkeys, anyone?

Some 700 service or support animals fly on Delta each day, which tallies up to 250,000 annually.

That’s created a lot of opportunity for some passengers to play fast and loose with the definition of a service or support animal.

“Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders and more,” Delta notes.

Thank you. Far too much fraud and not enough scrutiny for service animals these days. I was at a Jags game last year, a woman had her service pitbull in the very crowded stadium, pushing through shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. — dW (@SmailliwNitsud) January 19, 2018

Finally! As a combat veteran I appreciate the comfort and emotional support such animals provide. However, I also fly extensively for work and have been appalled by the behavior of some apparent service animals. — Kim Burgess (@kimbwv65) January 19, 2018

Delta got input into the first major revision of its animal flight policy from a 15-member Advisory Board on Disability.

This group of disability advocates, composed of diverse Delta frequent flyers with a range of disabilities, was established more than 10 years ago.

We should note that the new documentation requirements do not change the type of animals that are permitted on board Delta flights.

As always, the following are not permissible trained service or support animals:

Hedgehogs

Ferrets

Insects

Rodents

Snakes

Spiders

Sugar gliders

Reptiles

Amphibians

Goats

Non-household birds (farm poultry, waterfowl, game bird, & birds of prey)

Animals improperly cleaned and/or with a foul odor

Animals with tusks, horns or hooves

Finally! well done – stay strong; make the GATE AGENTS, NOT THE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS DEAL WITH IT — Capital EdgeNY (@CapitalEdgeNY) January 19, 2018

RELATED: Clark’s secret to finding the best Priceline and Hotwire hotel deals

12 cheapest travel locations for every month of the year

Clark.com