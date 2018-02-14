0 YouTube TV adds more channels and markets, increases price

YouTube TV, the live TV streaming service that launched in April 2017, is adding more channels and more markets — but it’s also getting more expensive.

Starting March 13, a YouTube TV subscription will cost $40 per month for new members.

However, YouTube said in a news release, customers who sign up before March 13 will continue to pay the original price of $35 per month.

The price hike for new members comes as YouTube TV expands its channel lineup by adding popular Turner networks.

TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, HLN, Cartoon Network, truTV and Turner Classic Movies are among the 50+ networks now included with a YouTube TV membership.

In addition, NBA TV and MLB Network will soon be added to the base package.

YouTube TV is also expanding to all Top 100 U.S. markets in the coming weeks, covering 85% of households. You can watch local broadcast stations in markets where the service is available.

Money expert Clark Howard has tried several streaming services and likes what he sees with YouTube TV.

“My buddy was able to go straight from watching something on his phone, clicked one button with YouTube TV and it was on his TV screen,” Clark said. “It’s so intuitive the way it works.”

Clark likes YouTube TV’s cloud DVR with no storage limits and the ability to watch on up to three devices at once.

If you’re considering cable and satellite TV alternatives, you may want to take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial before the price hike takes effect on March 13.

