  • AP Top Entertainment News at 7:47 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner

    Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under tight security

    Crowds pack into a frigid Times Square for 2018 celebration

    Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

    Indian movie star Rajinikanth joins politics in Tamil Nadu

    Foundation donates $500,000 toward Motown Museum expansion

    Seacrest says he's sure Carey won't miss NYE gig rehearsal

    Joshua Weilerstein to replace Dutoit after allegations

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories