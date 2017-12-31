'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner
Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under tight security
Crowds pack into a frigid Times Square for 2018 celebration
Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017
Indian movie star Rajinikanth joins politics in Tamil Nadu
Foundation donates $500,000 toward Motown Museum expansion
Seacrest says he's sure Carey won't miss NYE gig rehearsal
Joshua Weilerstein to replace Dutoit after allegations
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}