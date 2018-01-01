Fireworks, crystal ball help usher in 2018 around the world
Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US
Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
Iran state TV: 12 killed in protests, attacks on security
Q&A: What's happening with Iran's ongoing protests?
The Latest: Iran state TV says protesters attacked bases
Protests in Iran fanned by exiled journalist, messaging app
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}