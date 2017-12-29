Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
The Latest: Egypt says 10 killed in attack on Coptic church
Islamic State kills 41 in attack on Afghan cultural center
Fiery nighttime blaze kills 15 at rooftop Mumbai restaurant
The Latest: Liberia's VP congratulates Weah on election win
Ex-soccer star Weah elected Liberia president by wide margin
South African president suffers another legal setback
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}