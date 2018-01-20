North Korea offers to resume pre-Olympic visit to South
2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed
IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity
Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies
The Latest: Danish chef behind Noma thanks Bocuse
Germany's Social Democrats consider opening govt talks
Turkish jets bombard Kurdish-run city of Afrin in Syria
Serbian president visits Kosovo after politician's slaying
Romanians protest corruption after law passed by Parliament
All-female UK team of soldiers crosses Antarctica
