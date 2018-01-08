UN raises probable death toll in migrant boat sinking to 64
UK's Northern Ireland minister quits as May shuffles Cabinet
Pope urges efforts to rebuild trust in North Korea, Syria
Vietnam tries former oil executives in widened crackdown
Malaysian opposition names 92-year-old Mahathir as PM choice
AP Explains: What to expect from North-South Korean talks
BBC's China editor resigns over gender pay gap dispute
France sees sharp spike in asylum applications in 2017
Syrian troops capture 14 villages from rebels
