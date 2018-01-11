US Army howitzer shipment halted by German police
N Korea: Popularity of 'Fire and Fury' foretells Trump's end
Pakistan reporter says he escaped kidnapping attempt
After 2017 breakthrough, 2018 is when Brexit gets tough
Final day of talks on possible German government coalition
Zeman favorite to win 2nd term in Czech presidential vote
EU presidency vows to seek compromise in fight with Poland
The Latest: Jailed activist: Catalan vote lacked validity
Arrests, clashes as protests over prices persist in Tunisia
EU backs under-fire Iran nuclear pact as Trump weighs future
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}