  • AP Top International News at 9:11 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    US Army howitzer shipment halted by German police

    N Korea: Popularity of 'Fire and Fury' foretells Trump's end

    Pakistan reporter says he escaped kidnapping attempt

    After 2017 breakthrough, 2018 is when Brexit gets tough

    Final day of talks on possible German government coalition

    Zeman favorite to win 2nd term in Czech presidential vote

    EU presidency vows to seek compromise in fight with Poland

    The Latest: Jailed activist: Catalan vote lacked validity

    Arrests, clashes as protests over prices persist in Tunisia

    EU backs under-fire Iran nuclear pact as Trump weighs future

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories