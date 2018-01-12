Trump disparages African countries, Haiti with vulgarity
Africa startled by Trump's sudden and vulgar attention
Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday
Cybersecurity firm: US Senate in Russian hackers' crosshairs
Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young
Missouri governor fighting for political life after affair
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims London embassy is 'bad deal'
What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?
Actresses, shows about women win big at Critics' Choice
Britain's queen dishes on weight of the crown in documentary
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}