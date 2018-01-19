Shutdown looms; blame game already in full swing
Shutdown? Terrible, say GOP, Dems. But both threatened it
Peru's indigenous welcome Pope Francis to scorching Amazon
Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander
California DA says couple's abuse of 12 kids became torture
IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity
APNewsBreak: Border wall models thwart US commandos in tests
Thorny global issues abound a year into Trump presidency
Gold medalist to Nassar: I won't live as a victim any longer
Congestion pricing: Driving in Manhattan could cost $11.52
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}