Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide
States rethink sexual misconduct policies after complaints
10 Things to Know for Today
Missouri Gov. Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail
Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement
China's modern Silk Road hits political, financial hurdles
Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke
8 earthquakes strike along Iran-Iraq border, rattle Baghdad
Cindy Crawford recreates iconic Super Bowl ad 26 years later
People familiar with deal: Mets, Bruce agree at $39M, 3 yrs
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}