North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
Trump sends Christmas greetings to US troops abroad
White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Great Plains
Putin foe clears first step in bid for Russian presidency
For 62nd year, NORAD takes calls from kids awaiting Santa
Jerusalem violence, rain put damper on Bethlehem Christmas
Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats
Canadian orchestra launches probe after Dutoit allegations
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}