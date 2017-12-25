  • AP Top Political News at 6:40 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

    Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

    Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin

    Sen. Flake dangles possibility of running against Trump

    Trump adviser say president has confidence in FBI director

    Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories