  • AP Top Political News at 11:33 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Sequel to Trump's first year opens with crises, unease

    Democrats, GOP hold out hope for ending government shutdown

    More texts turned over from FBI agent taken off Mueller team

    Pence accuses Congress of playing politics with military pay

    Mick Mulvaney finds himself in middle of another shutdown

    The Latest: Ryan: Democrats should vote for short-term bill

    Trump the dealmaker comes up short ahead of shutdown

    Shutdown divides services into essential and non-essential

    Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

    Brash ex-Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke faces civil trial

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories