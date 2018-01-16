  • AP Top Political News at 10:33 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Trump aides debate which version of vulgarity Trump uttered

    The Latest: White House says Trump won't apologize

    White House doc to provide more details about Trump's health

    Supreme Court won't take case of ex-NY assembly speaker

    Panama Hotel votes to drop Trump _ but his company won't go

    AP News Guide: Big decisions await Congress on immigration

    US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat

    House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

    Democrat Phil Murphy replacing GOP Gov. Chris Christie

    Supreme Court rejects appeal from suspended Florida judge

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories