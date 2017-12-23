  • AP Top Political News at 3:05 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban

    US agrees to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, angering Russia

    DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

    Judge questions whether Gates fundraiser broke gag order

    Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Trump endorses GOP Rep. DeSantis for Florida governor

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories