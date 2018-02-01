  • Brakes failing prompts tractor recall

    John Deere is recalling a compact tractor due to the chance of the brakes failing and causing a crash.

    If you own a John Deere 2025R Compact Utility Tractor, stop using it immediately, and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere said they are contacting buyers directly. 

    The tractors were were sold nationwide from July 2017 through October 2017 for more than $16,000. 

