  • 4 family members, including small child, shot dead in New York

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Four family members were found shot dead in a Brooklyn apartment, New York news outlets are reporting. One victim was a child under 2 years old, police said.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 family members, including small child, shot dead in New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin package bombings: Friends remember victims Draylen Mason, Anthony House

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Stocking Strangler' makes unusual request for his last meal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida food stamp fraud arrests: 200 people accused in years-long investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephen Hawking quotes: Words of wisdom, humor from the physicist and…