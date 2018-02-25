British police report ‘major incident' after explosion in Leicester

LEICESTER, United Kingdom -
British police responded to a "major incident" Sunday night following reports of an explosion in Leicester, according to multiple reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
LEICESTER, United Kingdom -
British police responded to a "major incident" Sunday night following reports of an explosion in Leicester, according to multiple reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}