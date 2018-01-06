Comedian Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86

Comedian Jerry Van Dyke, younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, family confirmed Saturday.
Van Dyke died Friday, his wife told TMZ. He had been in failing health after being in a car accident two years ago.
Family has confirmed that Danville-native Jerry Van Dyke passed away yesterday. More details to come. @wcia3 pic.twitter.com/20pHW1C3P6— Bailey Bryant (@WCIA3Bailey) January 6, 2018
Van Dyke was a stand-up comedian who performed at military bases around the world. He also was known for his role on the hit TV show, “Coach.”
