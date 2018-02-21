Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Famed evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham, who counseled several presidents and preached to millions of people worldwide, died Wednesday, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He was 99.
Billy Graham passed away this morning at his Montreat, North Carolina, home and met his Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Graham was 99. For more visit: https://t.co/BqTSDigeaT— BGEA (@BGEA) February 21, 2018
