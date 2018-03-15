MIAMI - A recently installed Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, trapping several people, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: FIU pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath https://t.co/zNN4oCUNiN pic.twitter.com/LKe9LeGVUd— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 15, 2018
