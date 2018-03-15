  • 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI - A recently installed Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, trapping several people, according to multiple reports.

