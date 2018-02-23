Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleads guilty in Mueller investigation

Rick Gates, a former aide in President Donald Trump's campaign, pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiring against the United States on Friday, making him the fifth person to enter a guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
JUST IN: Ex-Trump campaign aide Gates pleads guilty to U.S. special counsel's charges on conspiracy, lying pic.twitter.com/lcUiDIkovJ— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 23, 2018
A person familiar with the decision, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that Gates had already told his family and friends about his decision and that he could enter his plea as early as Friday.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
