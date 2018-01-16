Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert

TOKYO - Japan's national public broadcaster issued a false alert about a North Korean missile launch Tuesday, just three days after Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent a false missile alert.
According to CNN, NHK sent a message to users of its phone app that said, "NHK news alert. North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: Evacuate inside the building or underground."
Minutes after the alert went out, NHK issued a correction and apologized.
"The news alert sent earlier about NK missile was a mistake," the broadcaster said, according to CNN. "No government J alert was issued."
