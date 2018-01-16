  • Japanese national broadcaster issues false North Korea missile alert

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TOKYO - Japan's national public broadcaster issued a false alert about a North Korean missile launch Tuesday, just three days after Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent a false missile alert. 

    According to CNN, NHK sent a message to users of its phone app that said, "NHK news alert. North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: Evacuate inside the building or underground."

    Minutes after the alert went out, NHK issued a correction and apologized.

    >> Read more trending news 

    "The news alert sent earlier about NK missile was a mistake," the broadcaster said, according to CNN. "No government J alert was issued."

    Read more here.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories