Missile threat alert in Hawaii is false alarm, rattles nerves

Some people in Hawaii received a rude awakening Saturday morning.
At approximately 8:08 a.m. local time, residents received an alert on their phones about a ballistic missile threat. The alert message urged residents to seek immediate shelter and stated that it was not a drill.
AO I JUST GOT AN ALERT THAT THERE IS A BALLISTIC MISSILE TOWARDS HAWAII WHAT pic.twitter.com/TIMLnqmTKS— jayn (@rveIvts) January 13, 2018
Within minutes, Hawaii's Emergency Management Association announced on Twitter that there was no threat. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also confirmed on Twitter that it was a false alarm.
NO missile threat to Hawaii.— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018
Hawaii’s EMA said that the alert went out in error as part of a drill.
Man at Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency told me: "We're in a process of sending another message to cancel the initial message. It was part of a drill that was going on." https://t.co/2eQ30UQY9e— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) January 13, 2018
n recent months, North Korea has claimed they have a ballistic missile that could reach Hawaii.
