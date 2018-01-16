Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are parents of three. The TV personality and rapper welcomed a baby girl Monday via surrogate. The couple, married in 2014, are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.
Kardashian West confirmed the news on her official website.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”
The baby was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Kardashian West said.
Reports emerged in July that the celebrity pair hired a surrogate to carry their third child. By September, Kardashian West confirmed the news and later revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they were having a baby girl.
The newest addition joins an ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner family. Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, confirmed she is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reports say Kardashian West’s youngest half sister, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
