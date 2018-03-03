Police: Man who shot himself by White House declared dead

WASHINGTON - The United States Secret Service has said that a male victim has been shot near the lawn of the White House.
On Saturday afternoon, officials said the person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound.” No other injuries were reported.
By late Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said the man was dead.
“We are working to notify next of kin. No further updates,” police said.
Story developing.
