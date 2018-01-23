Sessions interviewed by Mueller team as part of Russia probe, report says

WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed last week by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign team, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Breaking News: Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by the special counsel's office investigating Russian meddling https://t.co/EaznnTUY1H— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2018
