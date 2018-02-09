  • 1 dead in shooting at veterans nursing home in Georgia

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at a nursing home for veterans in Georgia. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home around 11:20 a.m. Deputies said that, upon arrival, they found a person dead of a gunshot wound.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories