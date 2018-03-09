  • Shots fired at veterans home in California, officials say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - There are reports of shots fired Friday at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, according to officials.

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shots fired at veterans home in California, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    FL Gov. Rick Scott signs new gun bill into law, just weeks after deadly…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of killing 92-year-old roommate over her snoring

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old girl unexpectedly dies in sleep, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars' shirt gets support from Mark Hamill