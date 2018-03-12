  • Tim McGraw collapses from dehydration on stage in Dublin

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DUBLIN - Tim McGraw collapsed on stage Sunday during a concert in Dublin, according to reports.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tim McGraw collapses from dehydration on stage in Dublin

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 killed, 3 injured after Helicopter plunges into East River in New…

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina man arrested in 1986 murder of Massachusetts teen, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    National school walkout: When is it; what will happen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brothers pay tribute to Parkland victims in 1,000-mile journey