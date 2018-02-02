Nunes memo: Controversial GOP memo alleging missteps in Russia probe released

WASHINGTON - The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released a controversial memo alleging missteps by the FBI and the Justice Department in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.
BREAKING: White House declassifies GOP memo on Russia probe, clearing way for House panel to release allegations of FBI misconduct.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2018
Nunes memo released by National Content Desk on Scribd
