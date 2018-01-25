Trump says he's looking forward to talking with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in Russian probe

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he’s looking forward to talking with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller under oath on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to several news outlets.
According to CNN, Trump again denied any “collusion” with the Russians during the impromptu press conference at the White House ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.
"I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump said about talking with Mueller, CNN reported. "Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it."
Mueller interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week and former FBI director James Comey last year as part of his investigation.
