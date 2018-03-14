Trump to name Larry Kudlow as top economic adviser after Gary Cohn's exit: reports

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to name Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser days after former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn resigned, according to multiple reports.
MORE: President Trump to name Larry Kudlow as the director of the National Economic Council as early as tomorrow, sources say. https://t.co/SDzQDl7MGu— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 14, 2018
