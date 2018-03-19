0 Two men seriously injured in Austin explosion, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE 10:20 p.m. CDT Sunday:

Two men in their 20s have been hospitalized with serious injuries following an explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive in Southwest Austin. Officials said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials said there was only one explosion. An earlier report said there also had been a blast on Eagle Feather Drive.

Several residents said they heard a single explosion — “it sounded like a car back fire,” said one — and that it could be heard from many blocks away.

Residents in the immediate area of Dawn Song Drive are being asked so stay in their homes and to follow instructions given by police. Republic of Texas Boulevard remains blocked between Mission Oaks Boulevard and Travis Country Circle.

Along with Austin police, FBI investigators also are at the scene.

The incident came on the same day that interim Police Chief Brian Manley called on whoever is responsible for a recent string of deadly package bombings at East Austin homes to come forward and share their “message.” Those attacks killed two people and seriously injured an elderly woman.

Manley said earlier Sunday that more than 500 federal agents are assisting the Police Department in the investigation, including officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities have followed up on 435 leads that led to 236 interviews,

It is not known if those explosions are related to the ones Sunday night.

Angie Wagner, a Travis Country homeowners association board member who lives in the area of Sunday night’s explosion, said the neighborhood is a quiet, family-oriented close-knit community.” “This will cause everyone to keep a closer eye on things,” she said. “We just started a community watch program, and they’re about to start their training.”

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. CDT Sunday:

Another explosion was reported nearby on Eagle Feather Drive, but a blast there has not been confirmed, officials said.

Residents in the immediate area of Dawn Song Drive are being asked so stay in their homes and to follow instructions given by police.

The incident came on the same day that interim Police Chief Brian Manley called on whoever is responsible for a recent string of deadly package bombings at East Austin homes to come forward and share their “message.” Those attacks killed two people and seriously injured an elderly woman.

It is not known if those explosions are related to the ones Sunday night.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. CDT Sunday: Emergency officials said there may be two explosions near each other in southwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a second explosion was reported in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive, a short distance from an explosion reported on Eagle Feather Drive.

Investigators are trying to determine if this is a separate incident or the same one already reported.

Austin police said two male victims are being taken to a hospital from the Dawn Song location.

Original story: Rescue crews are reporting an explosion in southwest Austin, emergency medical services officials said.

Initial unconfirmed reports said that six victims are “on the ground,” according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

