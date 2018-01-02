  • Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire

    After four decades in the U.S. Senate, the longest-serving Republican senator in history, Utah’s Orrin Hatch, announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election at the end of his term in November.

    Hatch announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter.

